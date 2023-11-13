Waymo to cut back on downtown vehicles during APEC summit

Waymo will cut back on its robotaxi service to ensure its cars observe security zones for this week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

The summit will bring world leaders from various industries, and the city will be closing several busy streets as part of the security efforts.

The San Francisco Standard reports that Waymo will also be making adjustments for the summit, as fewer of its self-driving vehicles will be allowed in the downtown area. This could potentially impact wait times for riders who use the service.