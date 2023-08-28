WB Interstate 80 closes ahead of Labor Day weekend

Get ready for another round of construction and road closures along Interstate 80 to repave the freeway after years of wear-and-tear.

This time it’s the westbound lanes that’ll be impacted and it all starts ahead of the holiday weekend.

Caltrans will shut down the all westbound lanes of I-80 between I-780 in Vallejo and State Route 4 in Hercules will be closed for about a week.

The closures start Thursday at 9 p.m.

Lanes are expected to reopen Sept. 5 ahead of the morning commute.

To get around the westbound closures drivers should to take I-780 towards I-680 and then get on Route 4 to get to the South Bay.

These detours are expected to add anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes to the commute.