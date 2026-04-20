Expand / Collapse search

Weather delays and a ground stop at SFO airport

By
Published  April 20, 2026 10:10pm PDT
San Francisco International Airport
KTVU FOX 2
Weather delays and ground stop at SFO airport

Weather delays and ground stop at SFO airport

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground stop for San Francisco International Airport due to weather on Monday night. Some arriving flights are seeing average delays of 2 hours and 40 minutes. 

The Brief

    • A ground stop for SFO airport is in effect through 10:45 p.m. Monday.
    • The ground stop is due to wind. SFO is seeing some arriving flights delayed on average by 2 hours and 40 minutes.
    • The unsettled weather pattern will continue with thunderstorms and hail possible on Tuesday.

SAN FRANCISCO - The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground stop for San Francisco International Airport due to weather on Monday night. 

What we know:

As widespread rain hit the region, winds picked up as the evening wore on. The stoppage went into effect at around 9:20 p.m. and is in effect through 10:45 p.m. Fortunately, officials said the probability of a ground stoppage extension is low, less than 30%. 

The FAA says some SFO arriving flights are seeing an average delay of 2 hours and 40 minutes. 

Transportation officials advise passengers to check with their airline to see if your flight is affected. In addition, travelers are being advised to arrive early for the next couple of days, even if your flight is delayed, as the rainy, windy conditions persist. 

Our KTVU meteorologists said Tuesday will be phase two of this unsettled pattern with periods of heavy rain at times and a chance of thunderstorms accompanied by hail. 

The Source 

  • The Federal Aviation Administration, National Airspace System Status, KTVU meteorologists' forecasts. 

Featured

Rain is returning to the Bay Area. Here's when the worst of the storm will arrive
article

Rain is returning to the Bay Area. Here's when the worst of the storm will arrive

Two low-pressure storm systems are headed toward the Bay Area, expected to bring several inches of rainfall through the weekend. Here's a timeline of the storm.

San Francisco International AirportWeatherNews