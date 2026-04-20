Weather delays and a ground stop at SFO airport

The Brief A ground stop for SFO airport is in effect through 10:45 p.m. Monday. The ground stop is due to wind. SFO is seeing some arriving flights delayed on average by 2 hours and 40 minutes. The unsettled weather pattern will continue with thunderstorms and hail possible on Tuesday.



The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground stop for San Francisco International Airport due to weather on Monday night.

What we know:

As widespread rain hit the region, winds picked up as the evening wore on. The stoppage went into effect at around 9:20 p.m. and is in effect through 10:45 p.m. Fortunately, officials said the probability of a ground stoppage extension is low, less than 30%.

The FAA says some SFO arriving flights are seeing an average delay of 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Transportation officials advise passengers to check with their airline to see if your flight is affected. In addition, travelers are being advised to arrive early for the next couple of days, even if your flight is delayed, as the rainy, windy conditions persist.

Our KTVU meteorologists said Tuesday will be phase two of this unsettled pattern with periods of heavy rain at times and a chance of thunderstorms accompanied by hail.

The Source The Federal Aviation Administration, National Airspace System Status, KTVU meteorologists' forecasts.