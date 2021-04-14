Expand / Collapse search

Well-known East Bay bicyclist dies from injuries in Lafayette collision

By KTVU Staff
Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - A bicyclist who sustained critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Lafayette has died. 

Joe Shami, 86, was an avid cyclist who once rode up Mount Diablo every week for a decade, according to a report from The East Bay Times. Over time he earned the nickname "The Legend of Mount Diablo."

Shami was out riding Tuesday morning when he was struck by a vehicle on Pleasant Hill Road, in the area of the Olympic Boulevard roundabout.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries that night. 

Details were not immediately released about the driver or what caused the collision. 