West Contra Costa Unified teachers reach tentative deal, ending strike

The Brief Teachers in the West Contra Costa Unified School District reached a tentative agreement with district leaders. The United Teachers of Richmond said the deal secures expanded health benefits an 8% raise over the next two years. Classes are scheduled to resume as normal Thursday.



Teachers in the West Contra Costa Unified School District reached a tentative agreement with district leaders early Wednesday, ending a strike that stretched over several days and brought contract talks well past 2 a.m.

The United Teachers of Richmond, which represents more than 1,400 employees, said the deal secures salary increases, expanded health benefits and additional support for educators. The agreement includes an 8% raise over the next two years, with extra pay increases for special education teachers and hiring bonuses intended to address staffing shortages.

District officials also agreed to fully cover family health care plans by 2027, a significant expansion of benefits. The contract provides new assistance for international teachers seeking permanent residency, a move union leaders say could help stabilize a workforce that has seen more than 1,500 educators leave in the past five years.

The district had previously warned that the union’s proposal would cost more than $180 million, though it remains unclear whether the agreement reached Wednesday reflects that same plan.

Because negotiations lasted well into the early morning hours, the union declared Wednesday an optional planning day for teachers. Classes are scheduled to resume as normal Thursday.