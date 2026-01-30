West Oakland BART station reopened after woman hit by train

article

Oakland Fire Department personnel on Friday afternoon were called to the West Oakland BART station to recover the body of a woman who had been hit by a train.

The station was reopened to the public after several hours.

What we know:

Emergency responders were called to the station around 2:30 p.m. for a ‘major medical emergency,’ an alert from BART states. A person, later determined to be a woman, was struck by a train after entering the trackway.

The station was evacuated so that fire department personnel could recover the body.

The West Oakland station was closed for several hours, and there is limited service on the Red and Green Lines. Riders traveling to Richmond or Berryessa can use the Orange Line.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.