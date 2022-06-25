West Oakland BART station reopened after alleged shooting on SF bound train

BART officials said the West Oakland station has been reopened following a shooting on a San Francisco bound train.

The station closed around 1 p.m. Saturday due to police activity around the incident, and reopened about an hour later.

ALSO: San Francisco Muni shooting: man allegedly pulled knife before being shot and killed

A victim allegedly sustained non life-threatening injuries, BART officials said.

Further details about the shooting have not been released.

This is the second time this week gunfire has erupted on Bay Area public transportation.

Two men were shot Wednesday morning on a Muni train in San Francisco, leaving one dead.