Oakland man charged in shooting death of 17-year-old boy
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, authorities said.
West Oakland shooting
What we know:
The killing happened last Thursday near Myrtle and 21st streets in West Oakland, according to police.
The suspect, 42-year-old Dante Floyd, reportedly told investigators he saw the victim, Myles Wooten, 17, of Hayward, and another person attempting to steal a parked car in the area.
Surveillance video
According to court documents, surveillance video shows Floyd leaving his home and firing multiple shots.
Wooten was struck at least once and later died at a hospital, where he was driven by his alleged accomplice, police said.
Floyd was charged Friday and is being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.