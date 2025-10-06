Oakland man charged in shooting death of 17-year-old boy

The Brief Dante Floyd, 42, of Oakland, was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Myles Wooten of Hayward. Floyd reportedly told police he opened fire after seeing Wooten and another person allegedly trying to steal a car near Myrtle and 21st streets in West Oakland. Floyd is being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.



An Oakland man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, authorities said.

West Oakland shooting

What we know:

The killing happened last Thursday near Myrtle and 21st streets in West Oakland, according to police.

The suspect, 42-year-old Dante Floyd, reportedly told investigators he saw the victim, Myles Wooten, 17, of Hayward, and another person attempting to steal a parked car in the area.

Surveillance video

According to court documents, surveillance video shows Floyd leaving his home and firing multiple shots.

Wooten was struck at least once and later died at a hospital, where he was driven by his alleged accomplice, police said.

Floyd was charged Friday and is being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.