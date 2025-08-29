The Brief Tony Jerome Norman, 67, was fatally shot Wednesday in West Oakland while walking home from BART. His relatives said Norman, a Kaiser Permanente security guard, was caught in the crossfire when gunfire rang out between two cars. His partner said she saw medics rendering aid to Norman, before realizing it was her husband.



A hospital security guard walking home was gunned down in West Oakland when gunfire rang out between two cars, family members said.

The victim was identified by loved ones as Tony Jerome Norman, 67, who was killed in Wednesday’s shooting near 17th and Brush streets.

Victim caught in crossfire

What we know:

Norman, a Kaiser security guard, was walking home from BART when he was struck by the gunfire, according to his partner.

"It’s just like the O.K. Corral out here," his wife told KTVU.

She said she saw paramedics rendering aid to Norman before realizing it was her husband.

Norman died at the scene.

Family: 'He never made it home'

What they're saying:

A verified GoFundMe created for the family described Norman as a hardworking man who is originally from North Carolina, but moved and settled in California.

"Tony was simply walking across the street on his way home when he was fatally shot—an innocent victim caught in gunfire unrelated to him or his actions. He never made it home that night," the family wrote. Adding, "Tony didn’t deserve this. He was a man who showed up every day, did his job, loved his family, and lived with integrity. His loss has left a deep void in our lives."

Funds raised will go toward funeral and burial expenses.

The Oakland Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating the fatal shooting.

Authorities have not released information on suspects or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.