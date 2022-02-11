Expand / Collapse search

West Oakland's only full scale grocery store is closing

By KTVU staff
Oakland
Community Foods in West Oakland is closing on Sunday.

OAKLAND, Calif. - West Oakland's only full-scale grocery store is closing.

The last day for shopping at Community Foods Market on San Pablo Avenue is Sunday. 

Until then, everything in the store will be sold at 50 percent off.

Community Foods says the economic pressures of the pandemic is too much to overcome, including labor shortages and supply chain issues.

