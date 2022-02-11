West Oakland's only full scale grocery store is closing
OAKLAND, Calif. - West Oakland's only full-scale grocery store is closing.
The last day for shopping at Community Foods Market on San Pablo Avenue is Sunday.
Until then, everything in the store will be sold at 50 percent off.
Community Foods says the economic pressures of the pandemic is too much to overcome, including labor shortages and supply chain issues.
