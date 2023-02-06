Wet winter may actually worsen California wildfires

In South San Jose, Mario Sanchez took his kids out for a scooter ride during a break in the rain.

He lives at the base of foothills in the Hidden Glen neighborhood. The wet weather has led to green hillsides and blooming wildflowers.

But residents know it’s only a matter of time until this lush vegetation turns into dry brush.

"It definitely dries out pretty quickly and goes green to brown," said Sanchez.

Chris Bruno, a fire captain with Cal Fire said the storms in January and February helped after experiencing years of drought, but a lot more rain and snow pack is needed.

"Unfortunately, we are not going to have this precipitation year-round. We are going to dry out and go back to our normal temperatures and our active days," said Bruno.

A big concern is all the vegetation growth that’s ahead, which could mean a dangerous and challenging fire season.

"With a lot of the rain and the days that follow that warm up, you are going to have a lot of vegetation and growth. That could be a little challenging with the activity we are experiencing during our fire months," said Bruno.

Bruno said it’s always a good idea for residents to prepare early.

This means making a plan to clear vegetation and mow down weeds before they get out of control.