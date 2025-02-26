The Brief A new study shows that a $100,000 salary has varying purchasing power depending on where you live in the U.S. Manhattan, New York had the least value for $100K, with only $30,362 in spending power, while Oklahoma and Texas cities offered the most.



A $100,000 salary may sound like a comfortable income, but how far it goes can vary largely depending on where you live, a new study shows.

The financial company SmartAsset determined the value of $100,000 in 69 of the largest U.S. cities for 2025, after accounting for applicable taxes and local cost of living premiums.

"Understanding where $100,000 stretches the furthest – and where it may fall short – can be crucial for budgeting and long-term financial planning," SmartAsset wrote in their study.

100K goes least far in Manhattan, New York

After accounting for federal taxes, particularly high local taxes, and a cost of living 130.6% higher than the national average, a $100k salary goes least far in New York City, SmartAsset found.

By the numbers:

According to the findings, Manhattan, New York only has $30,362 in spending power.

Even after accounting for inflation, the value of $100k last year was higher at $30,914.

This year’s second- and third-place cities where $100k was worth the least were Honolulu, Hawaii ($38,610) and San Francisco, California ($42,128).

The value of $100k dropped most year over year in Queens, NY – dropping 6.5% year over year, from $49,978 to $46,708. This can mostly be attributed to an increase in the relative cost of living in Queens. Other cities where the value of $100k dropped most included Durham, North Carolina ($71,371); Phoenix, Arizona ($71,688); Columbus, Ohio ($77,647) and Miami, FL ($64,991).

Where 100K is worth the least

Manhattan, New York: $30,362 (Value of 100K in 2025) Honolulu, Hawaii: $38,610 San Francisco, California: $42,128 Brooklyn, New York: $43,461 Queens, New York: $46,708 Los Angeles, California: $47,983 San Diego, California: $49,337 Boston, Massachusetts: $50,602 Washington DC: $51,339 Oakland, California: $52,060

100K goes furthest in Oklahoma, these Texas cities

The study found that $100k went the furthest in Texas and Oklahoma cities.

By the numbers:

Oklahoma City ($89,989), El Paso ($89,114), Corpus Christi ($88,015) and and Tulsa ($87,439) ranked at the top of places where $100k stretched furthest.

Texas has the advantage of no state or local income taxes, while Oklahoma’s particularly low cost of living is enough to offset the state-imposed income tax.

The value of $100k increased by 6.6% year over year in Charlotte, North Carolina, to $81,780. Plano, Texas also saw a 6.4% increase to $71,372, and the value increased 6.3% to $73,358 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Spokane.

Where 100K is worth the most

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: $89,989 El Paso, Texas: $89,114 Corpus Christi, Texas: $88,015 Tulsa, Oklahoma: $87,439 Memphis, Tennessee: $87,427 Lubbock, Texas: $86,846 San Antonio, Texas: $86,084 Jacksonville, Florida: $84,509 Houston, Texas: $83,343 St. Louis, Missouri: $83,082

Where wages stretch the most, least

Dig deeper:

Earlier this year, the company Bankrate looked into data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis to determine how far average annual salaries go in the 25 largest U.S. metros.

"Moving from a high-cost area to a lower-cost city – or vice versa – may not always result in the expected increase in purchasing power," the company said on its website . "While workers in expensive cities tend to get paid higher wages on average, their pay effectively declines when adjusted for the area’s cost of living."

Similarly to SmartAsset’s study, Bankrate found that wages stretched furthest in Texas cities (San Antonio, New Braunfels). Wages also stretched further in St. Louis, Charlotte and Detroit.

Meanwhile, wages stretched the least in San Francisco, followed by Los Angeles, Seattle and New York.