What you need to know about California's vaccine expansion on March 15

By Mario Ramirez
Published 
Coronavirus in California
FOX 11 Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - An estimated 4.4 million Californians with certain high-risk medical conditions or disabilities will become eligible for the vaccine on March 15.

People ages 16-64 can be eligible if they are deemed to be at the very highest risk to get very sick from COVID-19.

What high-risk conditions or disabilities make a person under 65 eligible for a vaccine after March 15?

  • Cancer, current with a weakened immune system
  • Chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or above
  • Chronic pulmonary disease, oxygen-dependent
  • Down syndrome
  • Solid-organ transplant
  • Pregnancy
  • Sickle cell disease
  • Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
  • Severe obesity 
  • Type 2 diabetes

Will I need to verify I have a high-risk medics condition or disability when I go to my appointment?

Verification documentation of the diagnosis or disability is not required. Anyone meeting the eligibility requirements will be asked to sign a self-attestation that they meet the criteria for high-risk medical conditions or disabilities.

How can I make a vaccine appointment?

  • Your Health Care Provider: It’s strongly recommended individuals with these conditions seek vaccination with a primary health care provider or system, or in an alternate clinical setting. 
  • Pharmacies: You can check your local pharmacies to see if they have vaccines and available appointments. 
  • Your Local Health Department: Your local health department’s website will continue to have information about how to find available vaccine appointments, even as national supply remains limited. 
  • Community Pop-Up Clinics: Community pop-up clinics for people with high-risk medical conditions and disabilities will roll out in mid-March and will be targeted for equity to those living in communities with the lowest Healthy Place Index scores.  
  • MyTurn: Throughout the spring, as vaccine supply increases and the statewide vaccinator network grows, you will be able to schedule an appointment through California’s MyTurn, in two ways: On-line at www.myturn.ca.gov or by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 or 1-833-4CA-4ALL (M-F 8AM-8PM, Sa-Su 8AM-5PM). 
  • On-line at www.myturn.ca.gov or by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 or 1-833-4CA-4ALL (M-F 8AM-8PM, Sa-Su 8AM-5PM). 

