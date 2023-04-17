Where are Oakland's worst potholes? Residents chime in

article

As Oakland city officials on Monday warned that the "pothole blitz" to repair the city's cracks, dips and dents in the street would likely last longer to fix because of the winter rains, residents chimed in on areas they'd like to see fixed first.

We heard from plenty of KTVU viewers about their worst potholes. And we'd like to hear from you.

We'll keep a running list right here.

1. Pothole at 38th Street and Cerrito Avenue near Kaiser Permanente. One viewer said it looked like Ukraine.

2. Telegraph Avenue near the Highway 24 overpass

3. Lakeshore Avenue under the 580 freeway

4. 37th Street between Telegraph Avenue and Webster Street

5. Harold Street

6. Mountain Boulevard between Keller and 98th avenues

7. Grand Avenue near Harrison Street

8. 3214 Morrison Avenue. A resident told Oakland 311 there is a pothole in the middle of the street "along with 500 others."

9. Pothole at 740 Calmar Avenue

10. 1030 Park Lane. Resident told Oakland 311 the dimensions are 3 feet by two feet. "It just keeps getting bigger."

11. Several potholes at 73rd Avenue and Hamilton Street

SEND US YOUR WORST POTHOLE PHOTOS: Please send us your Oakland pothole photos with exact location to ktvuwebproducers@fox.com.

Potholes at 73rd Avenue and Hamilton Street in Oakland.

Cracks in the street at West Grand Avenue in Oakland.

Pothole at Mountain Boulevard and Golf Links Road in Oakland.