Where California ranks in helping homeless people the most: study

Homelessness is not a problem unique to California; it is seen in each state. A study from nonprofit organization SmileHub released a new report Tuesday on the states that help those experiencing homelessness the most in 2024.

California ranked 21st overall, scoring high in certain components and low in others.

SmileHub made its decisions by comparing each state's key categories: shelters and housing support, homeless youth support, and food and health support.

California tied for first place with New York for the most charities supporting the homeless per capita. Other top five states included Ohio, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania.

However, California ranked 49 for having beds available per homeless person year-round, edging out Oregon.

California also tied for 47th place with Alabama, Arizona, and South Carolina in having the most anti-homeless policies, the study reported.

The Golden State did rank highly for the lowest share of homeless children, scoring third place.

California also ranked first for the homeless youth support category.

The study also ranked California 23rd and 30th for the food insecurity rate and minimum wage hours to afford a studio apartment, respectively.

According to the study, California ranked dead last for the share of unsheltered homeless individuals.

Each key category had several components that defined it.

For food and health support, the components included the states' drug abuse treatment facilities, healthcare centers for the homeless, and anti-homeless policies.

On shelters and housing support, the components included year-round beds per homeless population, public housing agencies per homeless population, and the share of unsheltered homeless individuals.

For homeless youth support, the components focused on the share of homeless children, the presence of laws to increase high school graduation rates for homeless youth, and the presence of laws that allow minors to enter contracts for housing or shelter support.

The top 10 states that help homeless people the most are:

Connecticut Illinois North Dakota Maryland New York Indiana Massachusetts Minnesota Wyoming Montana

This story was reported out of Oakland, Calif.