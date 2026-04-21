The Brief U.S. gas prices surged nationwide, reaching a $4.11 average per gallon on April 15, 2026—up 29.5% year over year, with double-digit increases in every state. The highest prices were in California ($5.88), Hawaii ($5.65), and Washington ($5.39), while Oklahoma ($3.44), Kansas ($3.51), and North Dakota ($3.62) had the lowest. Increases were steepest in Kentucky, Tennessee and New Hampshire.



Drivers across the country are feeling the squeeze at the pump as gas prices surge nationwide, with new data showing sharp increases in every state and record highs in several regions.

The national average hit $4.11 per gallon on April 15, 2026 – a steep 29.5% jump from a year ago – with double-digit increases in every state and metro.

LendingTree analyzed AAA data on average regular gas prices in states and metros on April 15, 2026.

Gas prices highest in California, Hawaii

By the numbers:

Not surprisingly, average gas prices increased by double digits in every state between April 15, 2025, and April 15, 2026.

As of April 15, 2026, the highest average gas price nationwide was in California ($5.88 per gallon), followed by Hawaii ($5.65) and Washington ($5.39), the new data revealed.

A gasoline station attendant pumps gas into a car at a filling station. (Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Conversely, Oklahoma had the lowest average gas price at $3.44 per gallon, followed by Kansas ($3.51) and North Dakota ($3.62).

See the full report here.

Where have gas prices increased the most?

Dig deeper:

The average gas price increased the most in Kentucky by 42.5% from $2.80 to $3.98 per gallon, followed by Tennessee (42.2%, from $2.72 to $3.86) and New Hampshire (38.8% from $2.85 to $3.96).

The Other Side: Meanwhile, average gas prices increased the least in Nebraska between April 15, 2025, and April 15, 2026 — though the change was still significant. There, gas prices rose 18.4% from $3.06 to $3.63.

North Dakota, where prices increased 18.6% from $3.05 to $3.62, and Minnesota and South Dakota, where prices rose 19.5% from $3.10 and $3.08 to $3.71 and $3.68, followed.

High gas prices continue to impact consumers

Big picture view:

This data comes as gas prices continue to impact consumers amid ongoing inflation fueled by the war in Iran.

According to the latest data from the Labor Department, gas prices drove up inflation significantly in March.

RELATED: Inflation 2026: Gas prices drove March numbers up to levels not seen in years

In fact, gas prices pushed inflation up in March to the biggest year-over-year increase since May 2024, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ data .