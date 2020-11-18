White neighbor tells Discovery Bay family they're 'acting like Black people' in racist rant

A Black family in Discovery Bay family was the target of their White neighbor's racist tirade after a dispute over dogs escalated.

The disturbing incident was recorded Monday afternoon and widely shared online.

"You're a Black person in a White neighborhood— and you’re acting like one. Why don’t you act like a white person in a white neighborhood?!" the woman spews.

The man in the video, Gerritt Jones, said his neighbor first approached his nephew who was playing with the family's two-year-old pitbull and she asked to pet the dog.

Jones said about five minutes later, the woman returned to the family's property and accused the pitbull of attacking her poodle, which did not appear to have any injuries.

Advertisement

In the video, the woman was holding what appeared to be a dog-training device in her hand when she approached the Joneses' home, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The woman continued to antagonize the family and taunt them for "acting like Black people" and not being "normal." Ignorant sentiments tied to slavery and the Jim Crow era that governed the actions and manners of Black people.

The white woman at the center of the video denies that her statements were racist, according to the Chronicle. She said the video was doctored and she only went over to ask if the dogs had shots.

