Who will break the 2-2 split: Warriors or Celtics?

Game 5 of the NBA Finals is in San Francisco where the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics in a series split – and even 2-2.

The Warriors get home court advantage Monday night and for Game 7 if necessary.

But take that with a grain of salt.

Both the Celtics and Wariors have each won a game of the series in each other's home grounds.

In fact, the Warriors now carry an NBA record for winning at least one road game in 27 straight series.

Early Monday morning, some fans were in the Chase Center parking lot.

"It makes me nervous when it comes to the seventh game, but I think it would be fun to beat them in front of their crowd, either way we get a win win out of it," said Lee Brant of Penngrove.

The players practiced over the weekend. And starts from both teams say the Finals will come down to better defense.

Outside Chase Center, Thrive City, where fans can watch the game on screens, is expected to be packed.

Tipoff is at 6 p.m.

The next game is Thursday, back in Boston.