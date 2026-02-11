Why San Francisco teachers are on strike: A breakdown of the issues

The Brief San Francisco Unified School District teachers walked off the job this week in a historic strike over higher wages, health benefits, and more resources for students with special needs. The teachers union is asking for an 8% raise, the district is offering 6%, but teachers would have to accept retirement cuts in exchange. Parents of the district's 48,000 students have to find childcare on their own.



San Francisco Unified School District teachers walked off the job this week in a historic strike over higher wages, health benefits, and more resources for students with special needs.

The United Educators of San Francisco and the district have been negotiating for nearly a year.

What are San Francisco teachers striking about?

Pay and benefits continue to be major sticking points, with teachers asking for an 8% raise and fully-covered family health care.

The union initially asked for a 9% raise over two years, which they said could help offset the cost of living in San Francisco, one of the most expensive cities in the country.

What does the district say?

The district’s most recent offer included a 6% raise paid over three years and a $24,000 benefits allowance to help offset health care costs. However, the proposal would require teachers to accept cuts to their retirement plan in exchange.

The district has said it is grappling with a $100 million budget deficit and declining enrollment, factors officials say constrain what it can offer.

The San Francisco Chronicle noted that SFUSD has a total budget of about $1.4 billion for its 48,000 students, but a lot of that is essentially already spent on mandatory items like pensions, special education services, food programs and base salaries and health benefits.

How much do SFUSD teachers get paid?

Not including benefits, the Chronicle said the average teacher salary in the city is $103,472. That is 30% higher than it was five years ago given recent raises. Teachers who don't have much experience earn about $70,000 and those with the most experience can earn $131,700.

Have the two sides agreed on anything?

The district and teachers have come to an agreement on three issues, including the use of artificial intelligence, services for families experiencing homelessness and steps toward putting long-term special education teachers in place.

What's happening to students with no school?

Families have to find childcare for their children. Some afterschool programs are offering full-day care, but at the parents' expense. City programs and food banks were offering free lunches.

When did the strike start?

The strike started on Feb. 9.

How many union members are on strike?

There are nearly 6,000 teachers, paraeducators, counselors and other support staff in the San Francisco Unified School District who are on picket lines this week.

When was the last San Francisco teachers strike?

The last time San Francisco teachers went on strike was 47 years ago in 1979.