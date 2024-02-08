Why the elephant seals flip sand at Point Reyes National Seashore

Some Bay Area residents are taking a different approach to California's winter weather.

Plenty of elephant seals were spotted lying on a sandy beach at the Point Reyes National Seashore this week.

But they weren't just lying around.

They were flipping sand on themselves.

That's to cool down.

Scientists say that elephant seals' bodies are designed to keep warm in cold temperatures, so when they get too warm, the sand flipping keeps them cool.