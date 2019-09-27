Wife accidentally shoots husband after mistaking him for home intruder in Mountain View

article

A woman in Mountain View accidentally shot her husband Thursday night after she thought they were victims of a home invasion, according to police.

Officers responded to a home around 9:45 p.m. on the 700 block of San Carlos Avenue for a report of a shooting and a potential home invasion.

When officers arrived, they found the husband and wife out on the front lawn of their home. The man was suffering for a gunshot wound to his forearm, police said.

Officers determined that there had not been a home invasion, but are looking into what led up to the shooting. However, investigators believe it was an accident.

Authorities haven't released information on the victim's condition and will continue to investigate.