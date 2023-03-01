The wife of Jeffrey Vandergrift, a well-known host of a San Francisco radio show who's been missing for days, said she does not believe her husband is coming back.

Vandergrift, known as JV to listeners of his Wild 94.9 morning show, "and I have always considered the community part of our family so I want to let you know that personal information has recently been discovered that leads us to believe JV will not be coming back," said his wife Natasha Yi in a statement shared by the radio station on Wednesday. Yi also appeared on the JV Show.

"I tell you this with incredible pain and sadness in my heart," she said.

She did not explain more about the "personal information" that led to her conclusion but added that the San Francisco police asked her to refrain from divulging details.

"I know how painful this is for you to hear," she wrote. "Please know that I have you in my thoughts."

The 54-year-old Vandergrift was last seen Thursday at his home in San Francisco on King Street. Police do not suspect foul play, his wife said.

On Monday, Wild 94.9 said there has been no trackable activity on his phone and no activity on his credit cards or bank accounts.

He had talked publicly about being diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2021 and suffering continued ailments like "brain fog," dizziness, migraines and blurred vision.

"The amount of compassion for the physical torture that JV has been going through for the past 2 years has been overwhelming," his wife said about the support shown to Vandergrift.