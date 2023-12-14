Wild high-speed chase on I-95 captured on video shows FHP trooper ram Amazon van

Wild video shows a high-speed chase between Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers and a man accused of stealing an Amazon delivery truck in South Florida.

According to FHP, it happened in the middle of I-95 in Miami on December 4. The newly released dash cam video shows the dramatic chase playing out. The trooper’s interior cameras show the stolen van swerving in and out of traffic, going back and forth between the express lane, and hitting the traffic poles in the process.

An FHP trooper attempted multiple pit maneuvers to stop the van, all of which were unsuccessful, but his car’s cameras captured the vehicles smashing into one another. At one point, the delivery van bounces off the trooper’s vehicle and spins 360 degrees before taking off again.

The trooper’s car eventually can’t take the hits and comes to a stop in the express lane shoulder while other troopers take off after the van.

According to FHP Trooper Joe Sanchez, another pit maneuver not shown in the released video was successful, and the suspect took off on foot. He was eventually located and taken into custody by Miami-Dade police.

The suspect has been identified as Jose Carlos Blanquicett, 23. Blanquicett now faces multiple charges, including grand theft. Reports state he stole the delivery van from a north Miami car dealership, where it was delivering parts.