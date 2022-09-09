Wildfire smoke enters Bay Area prompting air quality advisory

Hikers at the lookout point on Grizzly Peak Friday afternoon found the view looked a bit hazy.

Smoke is blowing into the region from wildfires burning in Oregon and California, prompting the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to issue an air quality advisory at least through Saturday.

"Usually with air quality advisories it’s mostly visual impacts but in some cases there may be hyper local issues for air quality," said Walter Wallace, with BAAQMD. The sky will look hazy, and most of the Bay Area will have "moderate" air quality.

"It’s not enough to call a spare the air alert, and its mainly because most of the smoke we are seeing is aloft and it’s not at ground level," said Wallace.

Much of this smoke is coming from the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado Counties.

SEE ALSO: Dangerous Mosquito Fire threatens towns in Sierra range

"It’s heartbreaking to know there’s wildfires out there and this is fire season, so I have a lot of concern about my friends that live here, their families and their homes," said Brenda Barys, who was visiting from Miami.

People with respiratory issues should limit exposure, and if you smell smoke, it’s best to go inside.