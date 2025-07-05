Wildlife officer struck by all-terrain vehicle in San Jose; driver sought

article

The Brief A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officer attempted to detain a suspect who was driving "a Can-Am vehicle" near the San Jose-Santa Clara Regional Wastewater Facility. The driver drove into the officer, causing the officer to be dragged. Authorities are still searching for the driver of the all-terrain vehicle.



A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officer was struck and injured by a suspect driving an all-terrain vehicle in San Jose, and authorities are searching for the culprit.

San Jose Police Department officers were called just after 9:20 p.m. on Friday to the area of Grand Boulevard and Los Esteros Road, near the San Jose-Santa Clara Regional Wastewater Facility, on reports of a shooting involving an officer from the USFWS, according to a department statement.

At the scene, SJPD officers learned that the USFWS officer attempted to detain a suspect who was driving "a Can-Am vehicle" in the area.

"The subject drove the Can-Am vehicle into the officer causing the officer to be dragged," the SJPD said in a statement. "The officer fired at least one shot in the direction of the vehicle."

San Jose police said the USFWS officer was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The subject driving the all-terrain vehicle is still outstanding, and San Jose police said it was not known whether the suspect or their vehicle were struck by the USFWS officer’s gunfire.

Featured article