Wildlife officer struck by all-terrain vehicle in San Jose; driver sought

Published  July 5, 2025 4:17pm PDT
The Brief

    • A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officer attempted to detain a suspect who was driving "a Can-Am vehicle" near the San Jose-Santa Clara Regional Wastewater Facility.
    • The driver drove into the officer, causing the officer to be dragged.
    • Authorities are still searching for the driver of the all-terrain vehicle.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officer was struck and injured by a suspect driving an all-terrain vehicle in San Jose, and authorities are searching for the culprit.

San Jose Police Department officers were called just after 9:20 p.m. on Friday to the area of Grand Boulevard and Los Esteros Road, near the San Jose-Santa Clara Regional Wastewater Facility, on reports of a shooting involving an officer from the USFWS, according to a department statement.

At the scene, SJPD officers learned that the USFWS officer attempted to detain a suspect who was driving "a Can-Am vehicle" in the area.

"The subject drove the Can-Am vehicle into the officer causing the officer to be dragged," the SJPD said in a statement. "The officer fired at least one shot in the direction of the vehicle."

San Jose police said the USFWS officer was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The subject driving the all-terrain vehicle is still outstanding, and San Jose police said it was not known whether the suspect or their vehicle were struck by the USFWS officer’s gunfire.

The Source: San Jose Police Department

