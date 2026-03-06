Windsor High School on lockdown following bomb threat

article

A reported bomb threat at Windsor High School prompted the campus to go on lockdown as authorities investigated the area for signs of a threat.

Jeremy Decker, Executive Assistant to the Windsor Unified School District Superintendent, told KTVU about 1 p.m. that the school was on lockdown due to a bomb threat, and that law enforcement and district administrators were searching the campus.

All staff and students were reported safe, though the school advised parents not to come and pick up their children until further instructions were provided.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KTVU for updates.