Winter is coming: Freeze warning in effect throughout Bay Area counties

A freeze warning is in effect throughout the Bay Area from Sunday night to Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Sonoma County issued a county freeze warning over the upcoming weather conditions and ask its residents to limit their outdoor time due to the increasing risks of hypothermia and frostbite. The county also asks unhoused people to seek warming shelters as soon as possible, as they are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Information on the location, time, and services of Sonoma County warming centers is available here.

Marin County said Sunday it was activating its Severe Weather Emergency Shelter for the unhoused. Marin Health and Human Services and Episcopal Community Services of San Francisco are opening temporary overnight shelters at 3240 Kerner Blvd. in San Rafael from 5 p.m. til 6:30 a.m.

Those who use the shelters are asked to sign in by 8 p.m. each evening.

Marin HHS said it is currently not accepting any volunteers or donations at this time. More information can be found here. En Español, aquí.

Santa Clara also asks residents to take advantage of the warming centers available, including public county libraries. Additionally, community partners and volunteers will distribute blankets, ponchos, tarps, and tents to encampments.

For additional resources, the Here 4 You Hotline is available at (408) 385-2400 during the hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. More information can be accessed here. Unhoused people in San Jose can also call (408) 539-2105 or email owlreferrals@homefirstscc.org for extra assistance.

