Witnesses report previous fire at San Jose encampment where charred body was found

San Jose police are investigating a homicide at a homeless encampment off of Roberts Avenue and Vintage Way. Someone, searching the area, found their missing family member's charred remains on Monday.

But Lam Ha, who lives nearby, can't help but wonder when the murder happened.

"I'm not sure if it's related, but back on July 3, I was walking my dog really late at night, about 10:30 p.m., and I saw a big fire right where they found the body," says Ha.

He got video of the fire and tried to get help.

"I did call 911 and stayed in the area for roughly 30 minutes or so but no fire trucks came, so I left," he says.

Police have not said whether that fire is connected, only that it's very early in their investigation. They've been at the encampment all week.

"How long was this person just sitting here like not at rest... people wondering where they were?" wonders Shaunn Cartwright, an advocate with Unhoused Response Group.

She says it's both scary and frustrating.

"There's a sense of disregard, like, 'Oh it's just homeless people. Oh, it's just at a homeless camp', and they just don't come," Cartwright says.

This man, who asked not to be identified, lives in the encampment and was interviewed by police.

"They asked me if I know anything about what's going on down there. I just don't know," he said.

He says some people are on edge here, but he's not one of them.

People here at the encampment believe they know who the victim is. But the medical examiner's office has not released the name yet pending notification of next of kin.