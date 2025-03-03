Woman arrested after allegedly pulling horse tail in Daly City, 5-year-old thrown off

Daly City police have arrested a 29-year-old woman after they said she pulled a horse's tail earlier this month, causing the animal to buck and throw a 5-year-old to the ground.

Police on Monday identified the woman as Tomasa Panjojleon of San Francisco in connection to what happened Feb. 23 at the Thorton Beach Recreation Area.

Police said she came up to the horse from behind and pulled its tail, causing the child to be thrown off.

Panjojleon was not in custody on Monday, according to San Mateo County jail records.

Mother Meri Fuerte said it was her son who went flying off the horse, after a woman and man, captured in a video, laughed about what happened and then disappeared from Ocean View Stables.

The team at Ocean View Stables said they did all they could to support the mother and child through the traumatic situation.

The barn manager also told KTVU that it appeared as though the 5-year-old was OK as he continued to stay at the stables for a while after being thrown off the horse.

Fuerte says her son didn't show signs of an injury for some time after he was bucked.