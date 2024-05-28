Woman arrested after Emeryville Chik-fil-A stabbing

Emeryville police have arrested a woman who allegedly stabbed a man in the neck outside a Chik-fil-A.

Officers said the 35-year-old Oakland woman was booked Monday into Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

The stabbing occurred on May 20 at the Chick-fil-A restaurant at 1525 40th St., and officers from Emeryville and Oakland both responded.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video, which showed that the woman cut the victim’s neck with an unknown object.

Police say it was an unprovoked attack last Monday.

The stabbing victim suffered minor injuries and is recovering.



