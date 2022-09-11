Woman arrested for attacking two men with an empty wine bottle

article

Police in Palo Alto arrested a woman on Saturday afternoon after she attacked two men with an empty wine bottle and then robbed a third person.

Police say the attack happened in the parking lot of th Baylands Athletic Center just before 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. A man reportedly called 911 and claimed 31-year-old Ariana Michelle Goree was following him and attacking him with liquor bottles.

According to officials, the two men in their 20's, were unloading a car in the parking lot when Goree went up to them and started yelling. They say she then started attacking them, hitting the men multiple times on the back and arms with the bottle, which did not break.

Police say the woman then stole a Bluetooth speaker belonging to a third man. One man had minor injuries, but he declined medical attention.

Police returned the speaker to the owner and Goree was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.









