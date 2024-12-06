Woman and child go missing from Mountain View

article

Police in Mountain View are asking the public's help in locating a woman and child who have gone missing.

The pair were last seen at around midnight on Friday. Police only said they went missing from near Escuela Avenue.

The Mountain View Police Department only gave their first names. Claudia, a 44-year-old woman, is described as Hispanic, 5-feet tall, 140 pounds with blonde-orange hair, and brown eyes.

She may be driving a 2014 Honda CRV with California license plate number 7FDG787.

The child's name is Aylin, a 9-year-old girl. She is described as Hispanic, 4-feet tall, 60 pounds with black-brown hair. She has brown eyes.

It is not clear what either of the missing persons were wearing.

Police did not say if they are related to one another.

If you have seen Claudia or Aylin, you are asked to call the police at 650-903-6344.