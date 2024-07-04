Woman dies of stab wound in Richmond home, police say

article

A woman died on Thursday of a stab wound inside a Richmond apartment complex unit, police say.

The Richmond Police Department responded to Solace Apartment Homes on the 3500 block of El Portal Drive at around 4:22 p.m. on the report of a stabbing.

Police said they found a woman suffering from at least one stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Richmond Police Department respond to a fatal stabbing on July 4, 2024.

Police remain at the scene and are investigating. It is not clear what led up to the stabbing. No suspect information was available.

The woman's identity has not been released.

No further details were immediately available.