Woman ejected from SF Hayes Valley restaurant in viral video arrested for public intoxication

article

A woman who was made infamous for a now viral video that documents her behavior at a Hayes Valley restaurant over the weekend in San Francisco, was arrested for public intoxication, police say.

Arrest made

What we know:

Police told KTVU that at around 9:41 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a business located on the 500 block of Hayes Street regarding a person who was "escorted" from the business.

Police said officers arrived and found the female suspect who was removed from the business.

"Officers developed probable cause to arrest the woman for public intoxication," SFPD Officer Robert Rueca said. "The suspect was transported to County Jail where she was detained for the public intoxication."

A woman who was ejected from a San Francisco restaurant has been arrested for public intoxication, SFPD say.

The video

The video in question was posted by someone who appears to be a central figure in the video – one of the employees at Hazie's – the restaurant police responded to. The text added to TikTok user miss_little_ranter's video says, "Woman assaults restaurant staff & guest in San Francisco."

Their video is sarcastically captioned, "Love getting my hair pulled out and assaulted at Hazies. Just another day in hospitality." The hashtags, #FYP, #viral, and #drunk are added to the bottom of the caption. The caption makes total sense if you watch the video until the end.

The video clocks in at over three minutes long. It opens with an unidentified woman hurling profanity at restaurant staff as she simultaneously takes video with her phone. When the tables are turned on her, and she notices she's being filmed, she physically assaults the employee who is filming.

In another part, she is seen physically assaulting another person before a woman intervenes and takes the suspect down to the floor. Patrons gasp.

This chaotic ride doesn't end here. The suspect, who is not done, gets back to her feet and continues to assault staff. Both the suspect and a man who is accompanying her are then physically forced out of the restaurant to the cheers of the patrons.

Still, this wild ordeal isn't over.

The scuffle continues out on the Hayes Street sidewalk. The suspect gets a handful of miss_little_ranter's hair, which is long and worn up.

What appears to be an employee in a Santa hat is heard repeating "let go" to the suspect who maintained her grip on the locks. The suspect exchanges kicks with the man she has a hold of. Meanwhile, the man the suspect is with is being restrained as the melee unfolds.

It appears the suspect realizes her phone was grabbed and tossed far away on the sidewalk. She goes running after it, but her victim, seemingly not above some form of retribution, extends his leg out as she's charging for the phone at full speed and trips her. You can hear her literally pound the pavement.

The video closes with the suspect melting down on the sidewalk and some more shoving of employees by the man she's with.

We reached out to the restaurant for a statement and will update if we hear back from them. It is also not clear if assault charges were filed against the suspect.