Woman on electric scooter killed in San Francisco

The Brief A woman riding a stand-up electric scooter was killed Friday morning in some type of vehicle collision, San Francisco police said. She was struck at 8:18 a.m. at Powell and Market streets. The vehicle and driver involved are cooperating with the investigation, police said.



A woman riding a stand-up electric scooter was killed Friday morning in some type of vehicle collision, San Francisco police said.

Woman on scooter killed

What we know:

Officer Robert Rueca said the woman was struck at 8:18 a.m. at Powell and Market streets.

He did not say what type of vehicle struck her.

Paramedics and police tried to save her, but she died on scene. A helmet lay nearby on the street.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The SFPD Traffic Collision Investigation Unit (TCIU) is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

A woman riding a scooter was struck at 8:18 a.m. at Powell and Market streets in San Francisco. Aug. 7, 2026

A scooter peeks out from a tent after a woman was killed in San Francisco. Aug. 7, 2026

Police officers congregate after a woman was killed on an electric scooter in San Francisco. Aug. 7, 2026

Police officers congregate after a woman was killed on an electric scooter in San Francisco. Aug. 7, 2026