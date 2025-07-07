Woman fatally shot outside Bay Point home
BAY POINT, Calif. - A woman was fatally shot outside a home in Bay Point over the weekend, authorities said.
The shooting happened around 1:02 a.m. Saturday on Harbor Drive, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies arrived to find a 27-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds in front of the home. They attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
The victim was identified as Cruzita Plascencia of Pittsburg.
The homicide investigation is ongoing.
No suspect or motive has been released.
