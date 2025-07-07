Expand / Collapse search

Woman fatally shot outside Bay Point home

By
Published  July 7, 2025 1:52pm PDT
Contra Costa County
KTVU FOX 2
article

The Brief

    • The shooting happened Saturday morning outside a home on Harbor Drive, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.
    • The victim was identified as 27-year-old Cruzita Plascencia.
    • No suspect or motive has been released.

BAY POINT, Calif. - A woman was fatally shot outside a home in Bay Point over the weekend, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 1:02 a.m. Saturday on Harbor Drive, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

Victim was shot outside home

What we know:

Deputies arrived to find a 27-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds in front of the home. They attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Featured

Ex-boyfriend arrested at Mexico border after Morgan Hill 18-year-old's death
article

Ex-boyfriend arrested at Mexico border after Morgan Hill 18-year-old's death

Law enforcement on Monday announced the arrest of an ex-boyfriend at the California-Mexico border following the death of an 18-year-old Morgan Hill woman, whose body was found last week near the Anderson River.

The victim was identified as Cruzita Plascencia of Pittsburg.

The homicide investigation is ongoing.

No suspect or motive has been released.

The Source: Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office

Contra Costa CountyCrime and Public Safety