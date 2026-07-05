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Woman fatally shot in San Jose; investigation underway

By
KTVU FOX 2
News
Published July 5, 2026 11:08 AM PDT
Published July 5, 2026 11:08 AM PDT
article

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman was shot and killed in San Jose early on Sunday morning, and police are investigating the circumstances of her death.

San Jose Police Department officers were called about 1:20 a.m. to the area of Bonita Avenue and Sunny Court on reports of a person suffering a gunshot wound and found a woman injured at the scene, according to a department statement.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name was withheld pending notification of her next of kin.

The SJPD said a "person of interest" was arrested near the scene, but no further details were available.

The Source: San Jose Police Department

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