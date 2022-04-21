Woman found dead at Oakland home after welfare check identified

The woman found dead at her Oakland home after a welfare check last week has been identified, authorities said.

The victim was identified as 59-year-old Cynthia Collier.

Authorities were asked to conduct a welfare check on April 14 at her home in the 1500 block of 23rd Avenue. That is were officers found the woman dead.

KTVU learned that the victim was found sitting on a sofa and that several shell casings were located nearby.

Neighbors said the victim had lived in the attic of the building for several years.

"We found out that she was dead and somebody - and it was some kind of foul play," said Megan Tolva. "It's insane, because she was a really sweet lady. She had no enemies or anything like that. It's crazy that this happened to her."

Advertisement

Tolva said the victim had recently gotten a job at a nearby Goodwill and that she had reunited in New York with her daughter, whom she had given up for adoption.