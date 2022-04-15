During wellness check, Oakland police find woman who'd been fatally shot

Oakland police are investigating a shooting that killed one woman at home, authorities said.

After being asked to conduct a wellness check on Thursday afternoon for a woman at her home on the 1500 block of 23rd Avenue, officers found that she had been shot

Police did not specify if the victim died at the scene and they have not identified her. Nor was it revealed why police were summoned to check on the woman.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information can contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.