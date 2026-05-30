Woman found dead in Berkeley apartment building; investigation underway

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A woman was found dead inside a Berkeley apartment on Saturday, and authorities are investigating the circumstances of her death.

What we know:

Berkeley Police Department officers were called about noon to the apartment building in the 1900 block of California Street after a property manager reported finding a person unresponsive inside one of the units, according to a department statement.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman dead inside the apartment where she lived.

What we don't know:

Her identity was not released, but police noted she was in her 30s.

An investigation into the woman’s death is ongoing, and it was not immediately known exactly how she died.

Anyone with information on the woman’s death was asked to contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 510-981-5741.