Woman found dead inside San Jose home, barricaded suspect taken into custody

A suspect is in custody and police in San Jose are now investigating their 16th homicide of the year, after a woman was found dead inside a home on the evening of Memorial Day, officials say.

Police initially responded to a residence on the 300 block of North 20th Street just after 6 p.m. on Monday. Officials said a suspect was barricaded inside the residence and they were investigating a possible shooting.

Special operations personnel were sent to the scene to negotiate the suspect's peaceful surrender. The public was asked to stay clear of the area.

By 8:38 p.m., police said the suspect exited the residence and was taken into custody. Officers later found the adult woman's body inside the home. Police did not say if the victim had been shot.

SJPD investigating a homicide where a woman was found dead inside a residence. May 27, 2024.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding these events are unknown but are being investigated.

Police are saying to continue avoiding the area.

