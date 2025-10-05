Woman found dead in San Jose; investigation underway

article

A woman was found dead in San Jose early Sunday morning, and police are investigating the circumstances of her death.

The San Jose Police Department told KTVU that officers were sent just before 2:50 a.m. to the 900 block of Wainwright Drive on reports of a "possibly deceased person" and found the woman dead at the scene.

The SJPD added that the woman’s body "had signs of trauma."

SJPD homicide detectives took over the investigation of the scene, and are looking into the circumstances of the woman's death.

Her name was withheld pending notification of her next of kin.