Woman gives birth on San Francisco sidewalk: video

WARNING: The following contains content that may be difficult for some viewers.

The San Francisco Fire Department said a child was born in public view Thursday, and video posted to social media appears to show the moments right after the birth.

In the video, a fully clothed woman and a newborn baby were laying on a sidewalk with people gathering around to help. The birth reportedly happened near at the 900 block of Geary Street, near Union Square.

The woman reaches down between her legs to grab the crying baby covered by a white blanket on the concrete as people attempted to keep her calm.

"It's going to be ok, just relax," one person can be heard saying in the video. "Don't move, it's going to be fine. They are coming to pick you up."

SFFD said due to HIPPA privacy laws they are unable to comment further but confirmed "both patients were taken to the hospital in stable condition."