Woman goes on racist rant after being pulled over, calls deputy 'murderer'

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy is being praised for the way he handled a situation involving a woman who repeatedly call him a racist and a murderer after she was pulled over for talking on her cell phone.

The entire incident was captured on the deputy's body-worn camera.

"Can you call your supervisor please," the woman, who was not identifed, asks of the deputy.

"I already did. He's on his way," the deputy said. The woman responds by saying "good, because you're a murderer."

When the deputy asks the woman to sign the citation, she goes on to say, "here you go, Mexican racist. You're always going to be a Mexican. You'll never be White. You know that right? You'll never be White, which is what you really want to be."

Officials say the woman also accused the deputy of harassing her.