Woman arrested after threats, damaging several cars: SJPD

A woman was arrested after barricading herself in a San Jose home early Monday morning for roughly five hours after police said she threatened a person and damaged several parked cars.

The incident was first reported at 6:30 a.m. in the 40 block of Tillman Avenue, police said.

Police said the woman was threatening a person who called 911 and had damaged "multiple" parked vehicles.

When police showed up, they said the woman went back inside her house and "refused to comply with commands" barricading herself inside, until about noon, when she came out of the house and was arrested, police said.

More details were not immediately made public.