The Brief A woman who was injured in an East Oakland crash said law enforcement officers should not be chasing traffic violators. The crash involved a reckless driver who had eluded California Highway Patrol officers minutes earlier. The CHP said there weren't any officers behind the suspect at the time of the crash.



A woman who was injured by an alleged drunk driver in East Oakland minutes after a California Highway Patrol pursuit had ended, said law enforcement should not be chasing traffic violators.

The CHP said officers had stopped pursuing the suspect when he crashed into the victim's car.

"It was not worth it because it's messing up our lives. It's affecting our lives right now," Michelle Perez said through tears from her hospital bed. "I looked to the left, and I see this car coming full speed.

Chase followed aborted CHP pursuit

What we know:

The crash occurred after authorities said the suspect, who was in a Lexus, ran a stop sign and hit her car at 105th Avenue and Pearmain Street, four minutes after CHP officers had abandoned their pursuit of the Lexus due to safety concerns.

Authorities told KTVU that after the chase was aborted, the suspect followed traffic laws but inexplicably ran a stop sign at the crash site.

"I tried to brake, and he just smashed into us so hard. I just seen my windshield crack in front of me," Perez said.

Perez suffered four fractured ribs and a broken pelvis. Her boyfriend's twin 6-year-old sons were riding in the back of her Toyota Corolla. One wasn't hurt, but the other was knocked unconscious.

"I heard one of them say, 'My brother, my brother, something's wrong with my brother,'" she said.

The injured boy is at Children's Hospital Oakland, where he underwent surgery for a skull fracture and internal bleeding.

Perez said after the crash, the suspect, identified as 35-year-old James Jovan Thomas, came to check on her.

"The suspect came up to the car and said, 'Are you OK?' and then I said, 'Do you really think I'm OK?'" Perez said.

She said soon after, the CHP had this to say to her.

"The CHP officer came up to me and said, the first thing — he did not ask me if I was OK — the first thing he said is, 'We were not chasing him, ma'am,'" Perez said.

Deadly CHP chase days later

What we know:

Three days later, CHP officers were actively chasing a reckless driver when he plowed into a couple's car in Pittsburg, killing the woman and seriously injuring her fiancé.

"I could have been killed as well, but something saved me," Perez said.

Perez had this message for unsafe drivers: "Think about what you do, because you're gonna change someone's life, whether it's my family, one day it's gonna be yours and you're going to be sitting here in my situation."

