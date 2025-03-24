The Brief A 22-year-old woman was killed and her fiancé was injured when a suspect fleeing California Highway Patrol officers slammed into their SUV. The suspect was driving a stolen car that had been going 100 mph on Highway 4 before the crash, according to the CHP. Loved ones of the victims said the couple had recently gotten engaged



The family of a 22-year-old woman is mourning her death after the car she and her fiancé were in was struck by a suspect fleeing from California Highway Patrol officers in Pittsburg over the weekend.

It happened in an instant on Sunday. The driver of a stolen car, who was being chased by CHP officers, crashed into an SUV, killing Vilamalia Polina Tuipulotu and injuring her fiancé, 23-year-old Beaux Tagaloa.

Tagaloa, a former Cal football player and football coach at Diablo Valley College, remains in critical condition at a hospital.

The couple were engaged.

"She was a radiant soul that touched everyone's hearts," said Tuipulotu's sister, Emily Tuipulotu. "She had a welcoming spirit. She was known for her beautiful smile."

Victims heading home at time of crash

What we know:

The couple was on their way home from a family gathering when their SUV was hit by the suspect’s stolen Infiniti near East Leland Road and Gladstone Drive at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect had been spotted by two CHP officers in a marked patrol car, allegedly driving more than 100 mph on Highway 4.

The officers pursued the Infiniti as it exited onto Railroad Avenue in Pittsburg and ran a red light.

The chase lasted about a minute before the suspect crashed into the couple, who had gotten engaged last year.

Weighing whether to pursue

What they're saying:

"This is a difficult question, but the bottom line is, the law should stand on the side of the innocent bystanders," said KTVU legal analyst Michael Cardoza.

At the same time, however, Cardoza said the suspect is responsible for setting the tragic events in motion.

"I know a lot of people are going to focus on the police and make the police the bad guy in this situation, but I think we should all focus on the driver of that stolen vehicle," Cardoza said.

In a statement to KTVU, Pittsburg Mayor Jelani Killings said, "My heart and prayers go out to the families impacted by this tragic incident. My deepest condolences for their loss. This is an unfortunate and difficult situation for our community to process."

