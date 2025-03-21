Oakland driver flees CHP, crashes into car with kids inside

The Brief Two children and an adult were injured after a speeding driver collided into their car in Oakland. The speeding driver was trying to evade law enforcement officers. The suspect was arrested.



Police are investigating a crash in Oakland that seriously injured two children and an adult after a pursuit involving a California Highway Patrol officer.

Driver was speeding

What we know:

The collision occurred just after 6 p.m. Wednesday at 105th Avenue and Pearmain Street, according to the CHP.

Officers said they attempted to stop a reckless driver who was speeding and ran a red light. However, the driver fled. CHP officials said the pursuit was quickly called off, and the agency instead deployed an airplane to track the suspect vehicle.

Featured article

A few blocks from where the pursuit ended, the fleeing driver crashed into another car carrying an adult and two children. Oakland firefighters said one of the children was unconscious when emergency crews arrived and was rushed to the hospital. The conditions of the other two occupants were not immediately available.

The CHP arrested the driver who evaded officers. Authorities have not yet released details on any charges.

Police pursuit policies

Dig deeper:

The crash comes as debate intensifies in Oakland over police pursuit policies and when officers should be allowed to chase suspects. In recent months, community members, law enforcement agencies, and political leaders have discussed whether to expand current restrictions.

Cat Brooks, executive director of the Anti Police-Terror Project, opposes expanding pursuit policies, arguing they create more danger than they prevent.

"It inherently makes communities less safe," Brooks said, "The likelihood that people are going to get hit, disabled or killed happens more often than it actually solves crimes."

Oakland police are currently permitted to pursue suspects in homicide cases or those suspected of serious crimes. However, the policy limits pursuits of lower-level offenses such as theft.

Late last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom urged Oakland police to change the policy.

"You could run a red light, you can come close to sideswiping a school bus during the morning hours, right in front of a police officer... and the pursuit policy in Oakland says we cannot pursue that suspect," Newsom said at a public safety event.

Brooks criticized Newsom’s stance. "I'm not quite sure how the pendulum picked up Gavin Newsom and moved him so far to the right... but it’s pretty disappointing," she said.

Wednesday’s pursuit was handled by the CHP, which is not bound by Oakland’s pursuit policy.

Authorities are continuing to investigate and are awaiting an update on the condition of the children injured in the crash.