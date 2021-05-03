Woman injured in shooting outside Grand Hyatt at SFO

article

San Mateo County Sheriff's Department and San Francisco police are investigating a shooting where a woman was injured Monday at Grand Hyatt SFO.

Officers responded to the hotel for reports of a shooting at around 8 p.m. on San Francisco International Airport property, police said.

SFPD Officer Robert Rueca said an adult, female victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Rueca said the shooting happened near the roadway, not inside the airport or the hotel, and that there was no suspect information available at this time.

SFO police said they believed that this was a carjacking gone bad and that the female victim had a gunshot wound to the leg. No arrests have been made.

Investigators are at the active scene.

At 9:47 p.m. the SFO Twitter account responded to Officer Rueca's tweet about the incident and said airport operations were resuming to normal and that airlines were given the okay to deplane.