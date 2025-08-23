Woman killed in freeway crash near Oakland Coliseum

article

The Brief The California Highway Patrol was alerted just before 3:45 a.m. to the crash on the southbound side of the I-880 Freeway just north of Hegenberger Road. A 24-year-old woman was gravely injured in the crash and ultimately died of her wounds.



A woman was killed in a crash with a semi-truck on the I-880 Freeway in Oakland early Saturday morning.

The California Highway Patrol was alerted just before 3:45 a.m. to the crash on the southbound side of the 880 Freeway just north of Hegenberger Road, near the Oakland Coliseum, according to a department statement.

At the scene, officers learned that the crash involved a Honda Fit and a Freightliner Cascadia big rig. The exact details of the crash were not shared, but the CHP noted that the crash resulted in the Honda becoming disabled in the second lane of the southbound side of the freeway.

The 24-year-old woman driving the Honda was gravely injured in the crash, and CHP officers and medical responders provided her with aid. However, she ultimately died of her wounds.

Her name was withheld pending notification of her next of kin.

The driver of the big rig remained on scene and cooperated with an investigation into the crash. The CHP said that they ruled out DUI as a factor for the truck driver.

However, the CHP said it is not known whether drugs or alcohol were present in the Honda driver’s system.

All lanes of the southbound I-880 were closed from 4 a.m. to about 5:30 a.m. as authorities investigated the collision.